Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, would not be drawn into commenting on reports linking the club’s Head of Recruitment, David Downes, with a move to Blackpool.

It was reported earlier in the week that Downes, who was brought into the club by Steve Bruce, could be on his way to take on a position as sporting director with the Tangerines, and The Star understands that there is truth in those links.

Should Downes leave then the Owls would need to move quickly in terms of replacing him in what will prove to be a crucial role over the summer given the recruitment needed regardless of which division they end up in, but Moore says that he’s heard nothing concrete about his transfer chief being on the move just yet.

“There’s be a lot of speculation with David,” he told the media. “But there’s nothing out there that’s been concrete, and I can only treat it as speculation.

“Should we as a football club get anything concrete on the matter then obviously we’ll communicate that with everybody surrounding the football club. At the moment it’s been speculation and we have to treat it that way…

“Next week presents the week where, after the weekend and bank holiday, as manager of the football club and with the chairman we can talk and deal with the speculation around David… At the moment our focus is on Sunday’s game.”

The Owls face Derby County at 12pm this weekend in their final game of the regular League One season.

