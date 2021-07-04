Sheffield Wednesday’s measly Osaze Urhoghide payment after Celtic switch

Urhoghide burst onto the scene at Wednesday in 2020 with standout performances against Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United, but after early talk of a new contract with the Owls, an injury led to the club going quiet until he was fit again.

But Wednesday then faced an uphill battle to keep hold of the 20-year-old defender, with his performances in 2020/21 – coupled with the fact that he was in the last year of his contract – leading to him ending up on watchlist’s both in the UK and overseas.

The Star previously reported that if he signed as a free agent outside of England then there would be a set compensation fee of under £200,000 for Urhoghide, whereas if he’d signed for a domestic club then a fee would either have to have been agreed or decided upon by tribunal.

It’s understood that Celtic who also signed Liam Shaw from Hillsborough as his Owls contract expired, will pay between around the £150,000-mark for the young defender based on the categorisation system that’s in place by FIFA. The fact that ‘Big O’ had only been at Wednesday since 2019 means that compensation is limited.

It remains to be seen when the Bhoys will pay the amount owed, but even though it’s a measly sum in comparison to what Urhoghide should be worth, a bit of extra income is not to be sniffed at given the Owls recent financial difficulties.