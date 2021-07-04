Joey Pelupessy ‘in talks’ after his Sheffield Wednesday dream comes to an end

The 28-year-old saw his Owls contract officially expire earlier this week, though with interest from elsewhere in the Championship, as well as a number of clubs around Europe, he’s yet to make a decision on where he’ll be playing his football next season.

Pelupessy played 119 games for Wednesday after being signed by Jos Luhukay in 2018, and he says that he’s not about to rush into making a choice with regards to his next destination.

Translate from the FC Afkicken website, “Not quite yet. My contract with Sheffield Wednesday has expired, so I'm busy talking to other clubs… That's good, that means there is indeed interest. I hope for clarity, you never want to wait too long. If something good comes out, I'll wait. I'm on calls and my agent is busy too. I have every confidence that everything will be fine.”

Meanwhile, when asked about a potential return to the Dutch Eredivisie, he says that he’d be open to it – but loved his time in England with Wednesday and would be open to going elsewhere outside the Netherlands.

The midfield man said, “It is definitely an option. I know what I have here in the Netherlands and it remains a great competition. I could quickly adapt there. But if something beautiful comes from abroad, I also think about it carefully. But, it has to suit me.

“I didn't hesitate for a second with Wednesday. When something so beautiful comes along, I choose it. The Eredivisie is a great competition to play in, so that is definitely an option. But, I don't necessarily have to go back to the Netherlands. My dream was to play football in England one day and I succeeded. That was quite an experience. That dream has come true.”

