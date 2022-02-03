Sheffield Wednesday’s Massimo Luongo rewarded for his January efforts – here’s why

The new year got off to a good start for the 29-year-old, with the midfielder putting in three good showings in victories over Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, as well as in the defeat to Oxford United.

Luongo has had a frustrating spell with the Owls due to injuries, but there are hopes that he’s now over the worst of it as Darren Moore looks to manage his situation in order to maximise the amount of football that he can play.

He picked up two assists in January, completed 15 tackles and six interceptions, as well as making five key passes and winning 12 aerials duels. On all three occasions he was a standout performer.

The Australian international has received plaudits from players, the technical team and the fanbase for his performances since returning from injury, and everyone will be hoping that he can keep it up this weekend should he return to the starting XI when the Owls go up against Burton Albion.

Wednesday face Burton at 3pm on Saturday afternoon as they look to try and make it three wins on the bounce in League One and take a step closer to getting back into the Play-Off places after spending a considerable time outside of the top six.

Moore looks to have lost Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to injury after the 2-0 win over Morecambe, which could see a midfield trio of Luongo, Barry Bannan and George Byers given a go.