The Star revealed last month that the 19-year-old midfielder had started training with Neil Thompson and his Wednesday U23s as he sought to possibly secure himself a deal with the club – and he featured in the 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United alongside another trialist, Colin Oppong.

Now though, it’s thought that the Owls won’t be offering him a deal at this point in time, with the attacking midfielder having returned to the Larkhall Athletic starting XI over the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Lymington Town.

A number of clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on Humphries – who also scored for Birmingham City’s U23s last month during a trial – with Aston Villa another of the teams who are thought to be monitoring his progress.

For now, though, it looks as though Humphries will be staying put as he looks to make a name for himself at Larkhall following his move there late last year, and if the teenager can keep making waves then maybe there’s a move for him on the horizon in the future.

For now it would appear that Wednesday won’t be taking matters any further, but not that he’s been placed on their radar they may well keep an eye on him going forward to see if there’s a possibility of doing something in the future.

Wednesday signed three players in January, Harlee Dean, Jordan Storey and Tyreece John-Jules.