Sheffield Wednesday want Marvin Johnson to play a part in the season going forward and have made attempts to register him with the EFL, The Star understands.

The left winger was not included in the club’s 25-man EFL squad registration list and did not make any appearances under the club’s former manager Xisco. However, with one spot remaining on the list and the arrival of new boss Danny Röhl, a fresh opportunity has opened up for the 32-year-old. He played for 45 minutes in the Owls’ under-21s’ victory over Coventry City earlier this week.

The Star has learned that Wednesday has made efforts this week to register Johnson and were understood to been have hopeful of completing the registration. It has not been confirmed whether they were successful in time for him to be considered for the South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United on Sunday.

At present, Wednesday is operating under a registration embargo imposed by the EFL due to their failure to meet a deadline for an HMRC payment. It is possible that Johnson’s registration was completed before the embargo took effect.

On the surface, some EFL regulations suggest that clubs under embargo may not be allowed to make new registration attempts for “any players.” However, as reported by The Star on Friday morning, it appears that Johnson could potentially be registered because he is already on the books at S6. Any effort to register a player in these circumstances is subject to EFL approval.

If Johnson is added to the list, it will complete Wednesday’s 25-man squad, which means that the likes of Momo Diaby and Ciaran Brennan will not be eligible for first-team registration until January barring exceptional circumstances. Under-18 players such as Djeidi Gassama, Bailey Cadamarteri, and Joey Phuthi are not counted in the 25-man list and are free to play in first team matches.