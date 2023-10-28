Tweaks and the return of a favourite - Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Rotherham United
An October South Yorkshire derby rarely comes as important as what lies ahead this weekend.
Sheffield Wednesday welcome Rotherham United to Hillsborough in a battle of the strugglers, the Millers fresh off a confidence-building win but low on away form, the Owls searching for a vital first win of the campaign.
But they will be bouyed by the fact Wednesday performances have seen an upturn in the last couple of matches - though ultimately they’ve come away empty-handed from their two matches under new boss Danny Röhl.
It’s hard to catch too much of a handle on the way they might shape up at this stage - but here’s a predicted line-up from the Wednesday side.