Tweaks and the return of a favourite - Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Rotherham United

An October South Yorkshire derby rarely comes as important as what lies ahead this weekend.

By Alex Miller
Published 28th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Rotherham United to Hillsborough in a battle of the strugglers, the Millers fresh off a confidence-building win but low on away form, the Owls searching for a vital first win of the campaign.

But they will be bouyed by the fact Wednesday performances have seen an upturn in the last couple of matches - though ultimately they’ve come away empty-handed from their two matches under new boss Danny Röhl.

It’s hard to catch too much of a handle on the way they might shape up at this stage - but here’s a predicted line-up from the Wednesday side.

1. GK - Cameron Dawson

Has played the last three and has done OK - can hardly be held responsible for any of the goals conceded.

1. GK - Cameron Dawson

Has played the last three and has done OK - can hardly be held responsible for any of the goals conceded.

2. RB - Liam Palmer

Valentin offers plenty in several areas and may well keep his place - Rohl has spoken about allowing players the freedom to make individual mistakes. Palmer could well come in, though, to freshen-up the right and offer a touch more aerial capability.

2. RB - Liam Palmer

Valentin offers plenty in several areas and may well keep his place - Rohl has spoken about allowing players the freedom to make individual mistakes. Palmer could well come in, though, to freshen-up the right and offer a touch more aerial capability.

3. CB - Dominic Iorfa

Has been a solid performer recently for the main part and offers attributes the manager will like. Strong in the air, which will be important.

3. CB - Dominic Iorfa

Has been a solid performer recently for the main part and offers attributes the manager will like. Strong in the air, which will be important.

4. CB - Bambo Diaby

Has produced two of his best Wednesday performances in Rohl's outings. Di'Shon Bernard retains a claim, but the Owls boss may well be looking to instil some consistency in selection at the back.

4. CB - Bambo Diaby

Has produced two of his best Wednesday performances in Rohl’s outings. Di’Shon Bernard retains a claim, but the Owls boss may well be looking to instil some consistency in selection at the back.

