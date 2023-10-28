An October South Yorkshire derby rarely comes as important as what lies ahead this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Rotherham United to Hillsborough in a battle of the strugglers, the Millers fresh off a confidence-building win but low on away form, the Owls searching for a vital first win of the campaign.

But they will be bouyed by the fact Wednesday performances have seen an upturn in the last couple of matches - though ultimately they’ve come away empty-handed from their two matches under new boss Danny Röhl.

It’s hard to catch too much of a handle on the way they might shape up at this stage - but here’s a predicted line-up from the Wednesday side.

1 . GK - Cameron Dawson Has played the last three and has done OK - can hardly be held responsible for any of the goals conceded. Photo Sales

2 . RB - Liam Palmer Valentin offers plenty in several areas and may well keep his place - Rohl has spoken about allowing players the freedom to make individual mistakes. Palmer could well come in, though, to freshen-up the right and offer a touch more aerial capability. Photo Sales

3 . CB - Dominic Iorfa Has been a solid performer recently for the main part and offers attributes the manager will like. Strong in the air, which will be important. Photo Sales