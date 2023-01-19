News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s Mark McGuinness saga ends after Cardiff City announcement

The line can now be drawn under Sheffield Wednesday’s Mark McGuinness saga after it was confirmed that he can now play for Cardiff City again.

By Joe Crann
4 minutes ago

It was first reported by The Star earlier this month that the 22-year-old centre back – Wednesday’s Player of the Month for November and December – was on his way back to his parent club, however issues surrounding their embargo had cast doubt on what happened next.

Many Wednesdayites, possibly being overly optimistic, had hoped that there was a chance he might head back to S6 before the window closed should be not be able to be registered, however that has now been put to bed after the Bluebirds’ FIFA embargo was sorted out.

Interim manager, Dean Whitehead, confirmed as much after their FA Cup exit against Leeds United on Wednesday evening.

"The FIFA embargo has been lifted so we can now sign free transfers and loans," Whitehead told the media after the game. "So, Mark McGuinness is back and he's available to play on Saturday.”

McGuinness, who was getting regular football and had become a fan favourite at Hillsborough, will now be looking to try and hit the ground running back in Wales, and he’ll need to be at his best in order to help stave off relegation at a club who find themselves in a lot of trouble at the moment.

Meanwhile, as his replacement at S6, Wednesday are looking into the possibility of signing Burnley’s Luke McNally on loan, however it is unknown at this stage whether that will be possible.

