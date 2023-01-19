Darren Moore says that Sheffield Wednesday won’t sign players ‘for the sake of it’ in the January transfer window.

The Owls have done no business whatsoever in terms of incomings or outgoings with regards to senior players, despite plenty of players being linked going either way in recent weeks.

Wednesday lost both George Byers and Reece James to injury in the 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers, but Moore says that they’ll be waiting to hear definitive answers on the severity of them before any decisions are made.

Moore has previously said that he hoped that it wouldn’t be a particular busy window for the club, and it would appear that he’s maintaining the fact that he’d rather makes his moves right than get them quickly.

Moore told the media when asked about the lack of movement so far, “It’s alright wanting to bring players in, but they’ve got to be the right ones… If they’re not there, then they’re not there. We can’t just bring players in for the sake of it.

“It’s easy, I can go out there tomorrow and get two players, but they might not be the right ones. So we’ve just got to make sure.

“So we’ll assess the squad, see where we are, assess the injuries – and then we’ll make decisions from there.”

Darren Moore won't be rushing into any transfer decisions at Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday have had the likes of Callum Paterson and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru linked with exits, while they’ve also been tipped to sign at least one centre back before the month is out. A loan enquiry has been made to Burnley regarding Luke McNally.