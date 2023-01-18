Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI against Fleetwood Town in League One - forced changes to play a part for Owls

The Owls look set to be forced into a couple of changes at least with neither George Byers nor Reece James set to feature after being stretchered off in the 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers, so Darren Moore wil have to shuffle the pack once again.

Fleetwood have a decent record away from home this season, and Moore will be very wary of the potential banana skin that they post - especially after running them so close in the reverse fixture not that long ago.

It’s another big game for Wednesday as they look to extend their unbeaten run further, and (it’s a long shot) but they could also go top if they win and Plymouth Argyle suffer what would be a huge shock defeat at home to Cheltenham Town.

We took a look at how we thought the Owls could line up on Saturday afternoon:

1. Cameron Dawson - GK There’s absolutely no reason that he should be losing his place between the sticks for Wednesday. He’s been pretty much faultless since taking over from Stockdale, and he appears to be growing in confidence with each game. Photo: UGC / Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. Akin Famewo - LCB There were a whole lot of eyes on him as he came in for Mark McGuinness in Wednesday’s back three last time out, but he stood up to the test - and then some. Grew in stature as that game went on, and as a leftie he brings that balance to the backline that Moore has always wanted. Photo: UGC / Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. Dominic Iorfa - CB A top showing from him under pressure against the Chairboys would - you’d think - make him one of the first names on the teamsheet for the upcoming game. Going to be another physical game, so need more of the same from him. Photo: UGC / Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Liam Palmer - RCB Undroppable right now. Whether it’s been at RWB or one of the CB positions, Palmer has been Mr. Reliable this season. He’s captain in Bannan’s absence, and you can’t really see any reason not to start him once again as he continues his climb up Wednesday’s all-time list of appearance-makers. Photo: UGC / Steve Ellis Photo Sales