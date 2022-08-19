Sheffield Wednesday play down touchline fracas as Owls open up on ‘storm in a teacup’

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Byers and Smith shared a heated exchange on the sidelines as the Owls were beaten 2-0 by Peterborough United, with the player slapping the assistant manager’s hand after being sacrificed following Reece James’ red card.

Plenty was made of the incident, but the pair were seen hugging in training a couple of days later, and as far as the manager is concerned there is no more that needs to be said on the matter.

Speaking before the game against Bolton, Moore said, “I’ve obviously spoken to the players and staff, and I think the words that have been used are ‘storm in a teacup’…

“It was high emotions with the game, and from our point of view we want to see that passion and commitment. Obviously George didn’t want to come off the pitch, but as professional people we’re paid to keep our emotions in check, and not show it outwardly.

“But 24 hours later when things have calmed down, both men have apologised, both have shaken hands, hugged and made up, and we move on. That’s what we’ve all done.”

Meanwhile, the skipper from Tuesday night, Liam Palmer, also spoke to the media about it today – insisting that it’s all now very much water under the bridge.

He said, “What has happened after has been dealt with internally by the manager and the two parties involved. It has been squashed now and we move forward.

"We are a really tight knit group and everyone rallies around and gives support when needed…

“I am sure the manager has had a word with them both about not letting that frustration spill out. It happens all the time; you see it down the tunnel or potentially in the dressing room.