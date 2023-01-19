Burnley manager, Vincent Kompany, says that they are open to letting Sheffield Wednesday’s defensive target, Luke McNally, leave on loan.

The Star reported earlier this week that the Owls had made an enquiry about bringing the 23-year-old to Hillsborough for the second half of the campaign – with Darren Moore on the lookout for a replacement for Mark McGuinness following his return to Cardiff City.

McNally has barely featured this season for the Clarets since his switch from Oxford United in the summer, and Kompany thinks that he’s ready to go and play. But only if the move is right.

The Burnley boss told the media today, "We were very transparent with Luke and I think the conversations were really constructive. He is a really talented player who already has a lot to offer.

"The best way for him to improve now is with game time so with the right type of move, if we have a feeling he can go somewhere and play, then it is something we will allow.

"When you come into a club the first six months are tilted in favour of having them on the training pitch with you just so you can give them the points on the training pitch that you think they should be improving on. Then the second part depends on the individual.

“Some of them are ready to go out and play, others need a bit longer and that is what we look at. Luke is ready to play and he showed it by helping us against Bournemouth. For him to make the next step would be a good thing to do."

