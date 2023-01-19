Popular defender says ‘thank you’ to Sheffield Wednesday as he leaves Owls

Mark McGuinness took to social media to say thank you for his time at Sheffield Wednesday following his return to Cardiff City.

The saga regarding his Owls future came to an end this week as it was confirmed that he was available for selection this weekend, with Wednesday also confirming for the first time that he had left the club.

McGuinness became a key part of Darren Moore’s setup at S6, featuring heavily in their impressive unbeaten run of late, and it sounds like he enjoyed himself in South Yorkshire as well.

“Thank you to everyone at Sheffield Wednesday,” he said on Twitter. “I appreciate the amazing support over the last six months, and best of luck with rest of the season.”

The 22-year-old played 24 times in all competitions for Wednesday during his loan spell, and will head back to the Bluebirds full of confidence after a very successful spell in England.

