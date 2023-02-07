For the first time since October, Sheffield Wednesday tasted defeat tonight – being knocked out of the FA Cup by Fleetwood Town.

Darren Moore made 10 changes to the side that beat Plymouth Argyle, most notably handing a debut to 17-year-old Sean Fusire

The hosts had a big chance early doors after applying some decent pressure in the opening stages, but Promise Omochere headed wide of the mark when he should really have at least troubled David Stockdale.

Wednesday tried to work their way into the game as time went on, though, and fashioned a chance of their own after Lee Gregory backheeled into the path of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – he got it out of his feet and beat his man, but fired straight at Jay Lynch.

And just when the game seemed to have settled into a bit of steadier rhythm, Omochere went close again, but this time saw his well-hit strike cannon off the post after he found space in the Owls box. It was another warning shot from a player looking increasingly dangerous.

Moore switched his centre backs to try and counter the threat, with Liam Palmer going to left centre back and Akin Famewo moving centrally – the Cod Army’s number 20 was certainly proving a handful.

In a first half that ebbed and flowed, big chances were few and far between for the visitors, but Gregory was very close to giving them the lead around the 25-minute mark as he watched an excellent header cannon against the crossbar, onto the line and out.

Sheffield Wednesday's Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in action during the FA Cup fourth round replay against Fleetwood Town. (Sellers/PA Wire)

It was to be Wednesday’s only real chance in a half with plenty of loose play from both teams, and a regular turnover of play. The break would be welcomed as a way of rejigging the pack.

And that’s exactly what Moore did, though maybe not in the way you’d expect – bringing Dominic Iorfa into the fray, as well as 20-year-old Adam Alimi-Adetoro for his Owls debut. Michael Smith came on up top, with Liam Palmer, Akin Famewo and Lee Gregory making way.

But despite bringing on three big lads, it wasn’t too long until Wednesday found themselves behind from a set piece – Carlos Mendes Gomes heading home from a lovely Phoenix Patterson freekick, and you can’t say that they weren’t good value for their lead.

Something needed to change, and Moore delved into his bench once more to add some more experience his side. George Byers and Josh Windass came on to replace the booked Dennis Adeniran and debutant, Fusire, who went off to a round of applause from the travelling faithful.

Wednesday still weren’t in control, but thought they had a way back into the tie as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru looked to be chopped down in the box, but Darren Bond felt otherwise.

Indeed it was Dele-Bashiru who looked most likely to force an equaliser in the dying moments, but the ball was cleared after his pace and power had got him towards the byline. It just felt like it wasn’t going to happen – Fleetwood knew it, too.