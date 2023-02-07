Ipswich Town boss makes Sheffield Wednesday admission ahead of cup clash

Ipswich Town manager, Kieran McKenna, says that their game against Sheffield Wednesday is bigger than their cup tie.

The Tractor Boys, like Wednesday, are in action in an FA Cup replay this evening, with McKenna’s side facing Burnley while the Owls are up against Fleetwood Town.

Should both League One title-chasers progress then they will meet in the fifth round of the competition, but before that can happen there is a League One fixture to play out in just a few days’ time.

Ipswich were held to a 1-1 draw by Cambridge United over the weekend as they fell six points behind Wednesday in the league table, and with that in mind their boss has admitted that the league is their priority.

When asked about their cup game against the Clarets, McKenna told the media, “I haven’t thought about it too much, 100%of my focus has been on this game – I’ve tried to keep my mind off Burnley completely.

“I think we all know going into next week that Sheffield Wednesday is the biggest game of the week, but on the other hand we need to be competitive as a squad.

“We have worked hard to get to that point and we need to go on and make sure that we represent ourselves with pride… So we need to find the right balance to do that while making sure that we have a good team ready for Saturday.”

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says Sheffield Wednesday are their most important opponent this week. (George Tewkesbury/PA Wire)

Wednesday take on Ipswich at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

