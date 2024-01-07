How many Sheffield Wednesday games have featured live on Sky Sports compared to their Championship rivals?

There can be no denying Sheffield Wednesday's recent home win against Hull City felt like a monumental boost in their bid to remain in the Championship.

After an awful return to the second tier of English football, The Owls are starting to build real momentum under Danny Rohl and that was clearly visible in a confident display that simply blew away the Tigers.

Goals from Marvin Johnson, Djeidi Gassama and Josh Windass were enough to give Wednesday a 3-1 win and take them to within three points of escaping the relegation zone for the first time this season.