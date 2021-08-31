The Owls have had a busy summer after bringing in 13 new senior players over the past few months, but they head into transfer deadline day without needing any major adjustments to their squad.

But while Darren Moore considers whether he needs one or two more, it’s been confirmed that two of their potential promotion rivals, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town, have dipped into the Premier League to bring in a couple of new faces.

It was confirmed on Monday that Arsenal’s teenage midfielder, Miguel Azeez, had joined Pompey on a season-long loan, while goalkeeper, Christian Walton, has put pen to paper on a loan deal to join Ipswich from Brighton & Hove Albion.

And they aren’t the only sides to have dipped into the Premier League recently, with Accrington Stanley recently acquiring Mitch Clark on a permanent basis from Leicester City, as well as signing Yeboah Amankwah on loan from Manchester City.

There’s likely to be plenty more action in League One over the course of the day as teams across the division look to try and finalise their respective squads, although for Wednesday it feels like Moore is confident in his current squad even if they don’t manage to bring in anyone else.

The Star understands that another striker is top of his priority list if he is to add, but that it wouldn’t be the end of the world if he couldn’t pull it off.