A new striker? Outgoings? – Sheffield Wednesday plan for transfer deadline day

With the Owls facing Newcastle United’s U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy at 7pm tomorrow, Darren Moore may not be even out of Hillsborough by the time the window slams shut at 11pm – which may suggest that any work they are doing could be done ahead of that tie.

It has been a busy window in general for SWFC having brought in a whole host of new players as part of Moore’s summer recruitment drive, and there has been a few hints that they’re maybe not done just yet.

We had a look at various aspects of the window for Wednesday – including what’s been said, what they’ve done so far, and what could be in the works before 11pm on August 31st.

What Moore’s said?

Speaking after the Morecambe defeat, he said, “We’ll look at all areas of the team and if we can improve it, we’ll improve it… Some areas are more important than others, so we’ll see what those are.

“I’m not going to say yes (SWFC will sign new players). I never say that, because I’m too grey now to know there are so many different parameters that go into signing a player.

“If we get him, or get them, or not at all, then it won’t be for the want of trying.”

What’s needed?

Needed may be a slight exaggeration, because Moore does seem to be relatively happy with the group of players that he’s put together over the summer, but that doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t be open to adding to his ranks if the right player – and right opportunity – arose.

The Star understands that another striker is top of the list in terms of where Moore would like to strengthen most urgently, and that he is hoping to try and get something done before the window closes. Only time will tell, however, whether he’s able to do that.

Despite some calls for another centre back from sections of the fanbase, the Owls boss suggested that he’s happy with the options they already have.

Who have they signed so far?

It’s been a busy one for the Owls, that’s for sure… They’ve snapped up a total of 13 senior players up to now – 11 of which have made their debuts so far.

The new signings consist of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jaden Brown, Lewis Gibson, Jack Hunt, Dennis Adeniran, George Byers, Lewis Wing, Marvin Johnson, Olamide Shodipo, Theo Corbeanu, Sylla Sow, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory – while young David Agbontohoma has been signed for Lee Bullen’s U23s.

Anything else?

There could be a couple of outgoings before the deadline rolls around, but it doesn’t look like they’re at risk of losing any senior players at this point in time.

Youngsters such as Charles Hagan have attracted interest, and there are hopes that the likes of Josh Dawodu, Liam Waldock and Ciaran Brennan could head out – even on a short-term basis – in search of more regular game time.