Wycombe Wanderers have lost their manager, Gareth Ainsworth, to Queens Park Rangers, and haven’t hung about in choosing his replacement.

Ainsworth had been with the Chairboys for a decade and was the second longest-serving boss in the Football League, but with the League One outfit chasing another promotion push this season it looks as though they’ll have to do it with a new man at the helm – set to be Matt Bloomfield.

QPR fired Neil Critchley over the weekend after a dire run of form, and reports in the national media suggested early on that they’d targeted their former player as his replacement. Now it has been confirmed that he has made the switch to Loftus Road, leaving a post that he joined back in 2012, while his replacement has also been found.

A statement, in which they referred to their old manager as their ‘greatest ever’, Wycombe said,, “Matt Bloomfield has agreed in principle to become the new manager of Wycombe Wanderers, returning to Adams Park following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth to Queens Park Rangers.

“Ainsworth enjoyed a record-breaking, history-making decade in charge of the Chairboys, and moves to Loftus Road along with assistant manager Richard Dobson and analyst Josh Hart, bringing to an end his near 14-year association with the Blues after arriving initially as a player on loan from the Loftus Road outfit.

Wycombe face Shrewsbury Town this weekend, and is set to be the game in which Bloomfield makes his first bow as manager of the club with whom he played over 500 games.