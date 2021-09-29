Darren Moore commends ‘spot on’ Sheffield Wednesday as Bailey Peacock-Farrell backing is justified

The 2-1 victory – thanks to an own goal and a fine strike from Callum Paterson – brought the Owls’ four-game unbeaten run to an end, and also saw them climb up to ninth in the League One table, just two points off the Play-Off places.

It was a strong team performance, but there was also a big moment for Bailey Peacock-Farrell as he put in a top showing and had the 3,500 travelling Wednesdayites singing his name.

Speaking to the media after the game, Moore said, “I thought we were spot on… I thought the performance was the right performance, and in the right direction that we want to go…

“The really important thing for me is to keep getting better, and to get to a level where we keep maximising the potential of the team.

“Are we there yet? No. Am I happy where we’re at? No. But is there more to come? Yes. Until I’ve seen that, I won’t be satisfied - there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Moore didn’t really want to single out individuals after the battling performance, but did have a word or two to say on Peacock-Farrell, who pulled off a number of top saves to make sure that the Owls took three points back to Sheffield.

The shot-stopper came under fire after his mistake against Ipswich Town, but more than made up for it with his performance at the DW Stadium.

Moore said of his ‘keeper, “He knows that if there’s any noise about him then it’s from outside the club, because we at Sheffield Wednesday know the quality that he has - and the fans appreciate him, you can see that.

“He’s a top, top goalkeeper, and he’s been here to perform the way that he has. But another reason he came here was to play in front of the passionate Wednesday fans - it’s great for the players, and the away fans were superb again.”