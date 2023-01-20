Josh Windass is a man in form for Sheffield Wednesday, and there have been plenty of eyes on him in recent weeks considering his goalscoring form.

The Owls attacker has got five goals in his last three games for Wednesday, including two against Premier League outfit, Newcastle United, in the FA Cup – and while he’s come in for big praise for his performance there have also been questions about the way he celebrated when finding the back of the net.

Or didn’t celebrate, as the case may be.

He’s clarified the situation now, saying that – effectively – it's just not really his thing to go big on celebrations.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against Fleetwood Town, the 29-year-old said, “I’ve been doing that for the majority of my time here, so I don’t know why it’s just all of a sudden become a subject – maybe because it was on TV or whatever, and everyone noticed it. But it’s how I usually celebrate.

“There’s genuinely no reason, when I score I just don’t get the urge to run around and go mad. I obviously feel happy when I score, but I don't get overexcited.”

The Owls attacker also gave some insight into why he decided to leave Twitter not long back, explaining that he grew tired of some of the opinions on the social platform and ultimately decided to take a break from it.

Josh Windass has got a few Sheffield Wednesday fans talking with his non-celebration of goals in recent games. (Steve Ellis)

“To be honest,” he said. “It’s nothing to do with stuff directed at me ever. I just got bored of seeing absolute numpties giving opinions on football when they honestly have no clue about it. It’s not about abuse towards me, I don’t care about that, but I just saw nonsense constantly.

"People think ‘Oh he’s come of Twitter, now he’s scored three goals’ but that’s just nonsense really.”

Windass is likely to start against Fleetwood Town this weekend as he looks to add to his tally of 15 goals and assists across all competitions this season, and with eight of his goals having come at Hillsborough, he’ll be confident of taking another step closer to hitting the 20 goal contribution mark.