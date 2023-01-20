Fleetwood Town manager, Scott Brown, says that his side will need to be on their ‘A-game’ to get anything against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Owls play host to Fleetwood tomorrow afternoon for their first home fixture in League One in over two weeks, and will be out to extend their 14-game unbeaten run in the division that has seen them climb into the top two.

Standing in their way, however is a side that have caused plenty of problems on the road this season, losing just three of their 13 away games this season – none of which were by more than one goal.

Brown has made his side resolute, and Wednesday had to dig deep to comeback for a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game he spoke highly of Wednesday and their manager, Darren Moore, saying, “It’s a test of character for the lads, going away to a club with great history and fantastic support. They’ve got a good manager there with Darren, as well.

"For us it’s about going to enjoy it, but to also work on what we’ve been doing all week - be structurally secure behind the ball, and not get done by the crowd early doors like we did at Ipswich.

“We know we can go away from home and cause an upset, we’ve done that in the past, but Sheffield Wednesday are a very, very good team. We need to make sure we’re on our A-game, because they’ve got some great players and some good goalscorers as well.”

Fleetwood Town's Scott Brown praised Sheffield Wednesday - but acknowledged a potential weak link.

Brown did touch on something that could play in his team’s favour, though, suggesting that Mark McGuinness’ return to Cardiff City may be of ‘help’ to their cause.

The Fleetwood boss added, “They’ve lost McGuinness which is obviously a huge miss for them as he’s gone back to Cardiff - he was the difference between the two teams last time I thought. His aggression, height and size… For us that’ll help.”

Wednesday and the Cod Army will face off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.