Sheffield Wednesday beat Forest Green Rovers 5-0 at Hillsborough.

The Owls won 5-0 to climb up to third place in League One, with Josh Windass, Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and Lee Gregory getting the goals, while another one came via an own goal.

Wednesday flew out of the blocks at S6 as they stormed into a 3-0 lead within the opening half hour, and Rovers had no reply as they fell to another defeat in the third tier.

Their manager, who certainly has a job on his hands this season, refused to blame anybody in particular, rather pointing to the amount of quality at Darren Moore’s disposal.

Speaking to the media after the game, Burchnall said, "We know how tough it is coming here because Wednesday have so much quality.

"But we made it easy for them and the goals we conceded were avoidable. We needed to be resolute and brave on the ball and we weren't.

"They caused us a lot of problems, and we just couldn't cope…

“They got the ball into our box at every opportunity. You just can’t give easy goals away like we did today and expect to get anything out of any game – never mind a game against Sheffield Wednesday.

“I won’t blame anyone individually, but collectively we weren’t at it.”