The 21-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, grabbing three goals in all competitions so far, and has really staked his claim for a place in the centre of the Owls’ midfield.

But his form for Wednesday has caught the eye of others, and it’s thought that his current club has rebuffed two approaches from Championship outfit, Blackpool, while Turkish giants, Besiktas, as well as Antalyaspor and Bristol City are also believed to be keeping tabs on him.

‘Fizz’ will see his current contract expire next summer, but despite a clamour from some Wednesday fans to get a new deal wrapped up, his current manager says that he’s told the player how much he wants him to stick around.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said, “I have expressed a real desire in terms of him remaining and continuing with us… There is still work that he needs to be consistent on. He has had a great start to the season, so we hope that that’s still the situation.

“I'm not really worried about the situation, as long as we are working extremely hard to do the best by Fizz and the football club. We’ll see, time will tell with it – it’ll unravel itself.

“At the moment, we are really pleased with his form and the consistency that he is showing. But there are some parts of his game we want to keep improving and moving forward, and there’s still development. But he is doing really, really well.”