The Star reported earlier this month that the 28-year-old had made his way onto the Owls’ potential wishlist for the summer, however it was always going to be a tough deal given his importance to the Addicks and the fact that he’s still under contract.

Darren Moore is known to be a big fan of the centre forward, and with the Wednesday boss on the lookout for a physical presence up top Stockley was a player that ticked a lot of boxes.

But it became apparent that Charlton were desperate to keep hold of the former Preston North End man after he scored 20 goals last season in all competitions, and Wednesday ended up snapping up free agent, Michael Smith, to fill that striker role.

The Star understands that – as you may expect – Smith’s arrival has meant an end to the Owls’ pursuit of Stockley for now, with indications being that he will remain at the Valley and lead the line for Charlton in 2022/23.

Stockley is currently away with his club in Spain for preseason, and Charlton supporters will be delighted to hear that their resolve will not be tested by any sort of Owls bid this summer.

Smith is the only attacking player that Wednesday have signed so far for 2022/23, with David Stockdale, Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe and Will Vaulks also coming through the door, however Moore is on the lookout for more attackers as the transfer window goes on.