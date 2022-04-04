The Owls wingback popped up at the far post to head home Barry Bannan’s cross against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and give Wednesday the lead, however they needed a last-gasp goal from Lee Gregory to seal all three points after they were originally pegged back by Ayoub Assal.

Hunt, who is not known for his goalscoring prowess, has been named in the EFL’s League One Team of the Week for his efforts at Hillsborough, and he’ll be keen to keep up his current form as Darren Moore’s side head into the business end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 31-year-old’s goal against the Dons secured a career first for him in terms of goalscoring, with the defender having never scored in back-to-back games at any point in his career – while one more goal this season would set a new career best having never scored more than twice in a single league campaign.

On top of his goal, Hunt made two key passes, won five aerial duels and finished with 100% dribble success against the Dons - he wasn’t dribbled past at any point.

Wednesday take on Bolton Wanderers this weekend as they look to consolidate their place in the League One Play-Off places, and will be eager to try and close the gap on fourth-placed Plymouth Argyle should they slip up against Burton Albion on Saturday.

The Owls are currently fifth with six games to go.