Jordan Storey's surprise Sheffield Wednesday absence explained after Wimbledon win

The Preston North End defender has been a star performer for the Owls since coming in on loan during the January transfer window, so there were plenty of raised eyebrows when he was the only change for Wednesday when Darren Moore named his XI to face the Dons at Hillsborough.

And in a season that has been blighted by injury, fans were undoubtedly concerned when they saw that he was not part of the matchday squad, however the Owls boss says that he was replaced by Dominic Iorfa for personal reasons rather than because of any fitness concerns.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the media after the 2-1 win over Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon, Moore explained, “There’s nothing the matter with Jordan, it was just personal reasons - that’s why Dom Iorfa came in.

“We’re not sure if he’ll be back for the next game - like I said, he’s fine, he was just missing for personal reasons. We’ll have to wait and see in terms of when the next game comes around.”

It remains to be seen now whether the 24-year-old will be back available for selection when the Owls make the trip to Bolton Wanderers next weekend, but Moore will be pleased that - on the plus side – he does now have a plethora of centre backs to choose from, unlike at several points earlier in the season.

Josh Windass latest as Sheffield Wednesday duo get closer to Owls return