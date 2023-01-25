Sheffield Wednesday have a couple of big games coming up in February, and big crowds are expected for both of them.

The Owls play host to Plymouth Argyle on February 4th in a top-of-the-table clash in League One, and the following week will make the trip to third-placed Ipswich Town in what could prove to be a pivotal week in the division’s title race.

All three sides have had strong support both at home and on the road this season, and their upcoming games are expected to be no different with the trio of clubs all battling it out for the top two in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that all 2,148 tickets allocated to the Owls for their trip to Portman Road on February 11th have now been snapped up, while Plymouth have sold around 2,000 of their allocation for their visit to Hillsborough before they even go on general sale tomorrow.

The Pilgrims will be given an extra 1,000 tickets for the bottom tier of the Leppings Lane end on top of the 2,200 originally granted to them if – as expected – they sell out their original allotment, and it is anticipated that Wednesdayites will turn out in their numbers at S6 as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the trip to Suffolk the following week it’s likely that it will be a full house between two sides hotly tipped for promotion, so there’s plenty to look forward to for Owls fans in a week that could define their title credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad