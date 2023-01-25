A whole host of defenders have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday this month, but three of them now look destined with moves elsewhere.

Darren Moore is known to be on the lookout for a new centre back before the January transfer window is out, with the Owls been keen to add depth to his backline following the departure of Mark McGuinness a couple of weeks ago.

That search has seen them monitoring the market for what Moore has called ‘the right’ signing, and one name that they did enquire about was Burnley’s Luke McNally.

The Star reported earlier this month that Wednesday had enquired about the availability of the 23-year-old, however that the first priority for the Clarets was to try and get him on loan in the Championship and playing regular football. With the Owls in League one and in tremendous defensive form, he might not have found either at Hillsborough.

Now, with just a week left of the transfer window, it has been reported that he is closing in on a switch to second tier outfit, Coventry City, with Football Insider suggesting that he was set for a medical with the Sky Blues on Monday.

Meanwhile, another player considered by Wednesday, former Owl Aden Flint, has been linked with both Derby County and Blackpool over the last few days, and Mattie Pollock – reportedly a potential option at S6 – appears destined for Exeter City before the window comes to a close next week.

Moore has been key to stress, while they do want to end the month stronger than when they went into it, it’s about getting the right player rather than any player, and the decision to have a close look at Michael Hector in training may suggest that they’d rather not rush a decision.

Burnley's Luke McNally is reportedly heading for Coventry City - he was a target for Sheffield Wednesday. (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

At this point in time it remains to be seen how long the ex-Owls loanee will be given at S6, but the Wednesday boss said that he’d arrived ‘in good condition’, adding that they’ve been pleased with what they’ve seen from him so far.

