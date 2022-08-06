The defender was handed a starting berth away at MK Dons as Darren Moore decided to bring a bit more balance to his side by playing a left-footer at left centre back, with Dominic Iorfa missing out in favour of the 23-year-old.

Famewo had a solid enough start to his Owls career at Stadium MK, making some nice interceptions against a lively home attack, but things didn’t look good for him as he went down not too far from the Wednesday goal, and it was decided that he wasn’t going to be able to continue.

The defender was subsequently replaced by Jack Hunt, who took Liam Palmer’s place on the right side, with Palmer heading to the LCB position that he played at the same ground last season.

It’s another difficult one to take for Moore after Michael Smith was ruled out before the game – though the length of his absence remains unknown at this point – with two new signings now potentially sidelined for upcoming games.

We’ll be talking with Moore after the game to see if there are any updates on the defender’s situation, and he’ll be hoping that it’s nothing to worry about too much as he looks to keep as many members of his side fit for as long as possible.