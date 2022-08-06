Super Stocko and a vital clean sheet - Sheffield Wednesday dig in to beat MK Dons

It was far from a vintage performance from the Owls in their first away trip of the season, but they got what they came for in Buckinghamshire thanks to a first half penalty that was won and converted by Josh Windass.

Things were far from plain sailing as the Wednesday backline had to deal with an early injury and had to batten down the hatches in the second half, but thousands of Wednesday fans won’t care – the perfect start to their weekend.

Those supporters

They were at it again, weren’t they? Over 6,000 Wednesdayites turned out at Stadium MK for the game, many donning the new yellow away shirt that only went on sale recently.

Last season they filled out almost every away allocation that they were given, and if today is anything to go by then it’s going to be more of the same in 2022/23.

There was a belting rendition of Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday before kick off, and the noise after Wednesday took the lead was tremendous.

Josh Windass opened the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday against MK Dons.

Another injury

Wednesdayites started the weekend by finding out that big new signing, Michael Smith, wouldn’t be available for the trip to Milton Keynes, and the last thing they needed was an injury to anybody else…

But that’s exactly what Moore was dealing with after just over half an hour, and it was another new addition, Akin Famewo, who was forced to miss out.

A collision in the Wednesday half led to him spending a bit of time receiving treatment, but he then hobbled off the pitch as his debut came to an abrupt end. Far from ideal, and everybody will be hoping that it’s not a bad one.

Super Stocko

The Wednesday goalkeeper, once more preferred over Cameron Dawson, was solid in the first half as he made a couple of good stops and claims, but it was in the second that he really earned his money.

A smart double save early in the half made sure that Wednesday kept their lead, and as the game went on he was called into action another couple of times. With just over 20 minutes left on the clock he got down low to keep out Dan Kemp – he’ll have been very pleased with that one, and the experienced stopper really played his part in a vital clean sheet.

Speaking of clean sheets…

After the manner of the goals conceded against Portsmouth, Moore will have been desperate for his side to keep one this afternoon. They had to dig in at times, and Stockdale was called into action more than they’d have liked, but they looked solid at set pieces and dealt with practically every cross that came into the box. That’ll have pleased the gaffer.