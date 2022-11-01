The Owls hit four goals once again over the weekend as they beat Burton Albion 4-2, a result that saw them cut the gap on League One’s top two to three points, however Plymouth Argyle’s dramatic 4-2 victory over Exeter City means that they remain seven points adrift of the league leaders.

Wednesday fans have been treated to a lot of goals over the past year on home turf, with the club’s home form playing a big part in their march into the playoffs last season and their strong start to the 2022/23 campaign as well.

Darren Moore’s side have been so prominent in front of goal at Hillsborough that they’ve outscored every other team in the professional game in England, bagging 56 goals so far, including Lee Gregory’s goal against Sunderland in the playoff semifinal last season.

It’s a tally that betters both Liverpool (45) and Manchester City (54), and is 12 more than the the nearest team who plays a similar amount of games – Portsmouth (44).

Moore has been critical of his team’s lack of ruthlessness of late as they dropped points against both Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers, but he’ll no doubt be hopeful that they’ve turned that corner after the goalfest with Burton on Saturday afternoon.

It’s now just under two weeks until the Owls are back in league action (Accrington Stanley, November 12th), but first up they’ve got Morecambe and Southampton in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup respectively.

