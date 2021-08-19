Sheffield Wednesday’s high hopes for goalkeeper they snapped up from Manchester City

Despite being just 16, the young shot-stopper is already showing plenty of promise in his fledgling career, however he hasn’t been able to play a part in all of the U18s’ preparation for the season ahead after being called into a camp with Northern Ireland.

The teenager, who has also been called up to England at U15 level in the past, signed a scholarship to join the Owls last month, and Wednesday’s academy head, Steven Haslam, admits that he’s been very impressed with what he’s seen from him so far.

Speaking to the club’s official website earlier this month, Haslam said: “It is great to see Pierce receive international recognition this last week and that has been a fantastic experience for him.

“He has settled into the club really well and shown his quality in the friendly games so far.

“He’s a composed young man who has good distribution, understands the game and has shown a good desire to improve further. We are looking forward to working with Pierce.”

Charles didn’t feature as the U18s got off to a winning start against Ipswich Town last week as Leojo Davidson scored from the spot to give them a 1-0 victory, however will be hoping to battle it out with Jack Hall for a spot in the side as the season progresses on.