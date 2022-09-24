The Owls took a very early lead in under 40 seconds as Marvin Johnson fizzed a ball into the box that was turned into his own net by Joe Jacobson, however were immediately under pressure and caved to it just nine minutes later when Sam Vokes levelled things up.

Not to be deterred, though, the Owls persevered and were back in front before the break – Barry Bannan finding the back of the net from close range after an excellent run and cross from Michael Smith.

Darren Moore’s side spent much of the second half up against it, but wrapped things up in injury time as Callum Paterson – not long after coming on – fired a low shot past Max Stryjek. Job done.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fastest feet first

The game got off to a blistering start, and it took less than a minute for the Owls to take the lead. Wednesday will have been wanting to get out of the blocks quickly, and they did just that as a brilliantly dangerous ball from Marvin Johnson was fizzed into the box and ultimately into the back of the net off Joe Jacobson.

It was quick, but it was nowhere near the fastest goal in club history.

Sheffield Wednesay were back to winning ways against Wycombe Wanderers.

For that, you have to go all the way back to 1949 when Charlie Tomlinson found the back of the net against Preston North End. It was the only goal of the game, which meant a long time to hold onto a lead.

It wasn’t the fastest at Hillsborough, either. That title is held by current club employee, John Pearson, who scored 13 seconds into their 3-1 win over Bolton Wanderers early into the 1982/83 campaign.

Fastest own goal, you might say? It’s not even that. Arsenal’s Steve Bould stuck it past his own keeper after 15 seconds in 1990.

Big Smudge

Wycombe are known for their physicality, it’s been a key aspect of their game under Gareth Ainsworth, and a big burly centre half is something that Wednesday just didn’t have in their locker last season. Signing Smith was, in part, for games exactly like today.

‘Smudge’ led the line brilliantly for the Owls, making sure that the Chairboys’ gian centre back, Ryan Tafazolli, knew that he’d been in a game. The striker helped force the opener, expertly set up the second, and played exactly the sort of role that the Owls were lacking when they came up against teams like Wycombe in 2021/22.

Cut out the mistakes

So many of the goals that Wednesday have conceded recently have been on the back of mistakes that they’ve made. So many have been, effectively, self-inflicted.

But against Wycombe they felt a lot more sturdy - and there were a lot less individual errors. It’s not surprise, then, that they went on to secure all three points, and move up to third in the process.