Darren Moore’s side got off to a flying start as they took the lead within the first minute after an own goal, but less than 10 minutes later they found themselves level again as Sam Vokes levelled things up.

The Owls rallied though, and they were back in front before the first half came to an end thanks to a fantastic Michael Smith cross finished off by captain, Barry Bannan, and Callum Paterson – with his only touch of the game just moments after he came on – wrapped things up in injury time.

It was an important win, and well deserved as well.

Here’s how we rated the Owls this afternoon:

David Stockdale – 7

Made a couple of really sharp saves in the first half, including one big one that came through a lot of bodies before reaching him. A tidy performance and he was where he needed to be when he needed to be there.

Michael Ihiekwe – 6

Sheffield Wednesday faced Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough.

Not his most dominant performance of the season so far, but still a very solid display on the right side of Wednesday’s back three.

Ben Heneghan – 6

Will have been disappointed with the part he played in Wycombe’s first, but he grew into the game nicely and won lots of aerial duels when called upon.

Reece James - 7

Possibly his best performance in a Wednesday shirt so far, and he did it in a relatively unfamiliar position on the left side of back three. Got up and down his side well, and seemed to really link up well with Johnson.

Liam Palmer – 6

Another solid performance from the Owls defender, who has been very dependable this season. He’s played better than he did today, and there were a few misplaced passes, but can’t really fault his overall performance.

Barry Bannan - 8

Was excellent in the heart of Wednesday’s midfield, picking some lovely passes both over and through the Wycombe defence on a number of occasions. Timed his run into the box for the second goal perfectly, and showed some real quality.

Will Vaulks - 7

Comfortably his best game in Owls colours since his move over the summer. Was particularly good in the first half, and then solid in the second. Unlucky not to score with a good effort from range, and was very tidy alongside Bannan.

Marvin Johnson - 7

Arguably Wednesday’s top performer in the first half in what was one of his best performances in ages. Wasn’t quite as involved in the second half, but still got some dangerous balls into the box. His setup for the opener was superb.

Josh Windass - 7

Really came into the game as it went on, and put in a top shift in the role just behind the strikers. Showed some great footwork, tried to make things happen, and was key to a lot of the attacking work done.

Lee Gregory – 8

Outlined his importance to this Wednesday side once again with his intelligence and movement up top. Linked things up nicely and was heavily involved in a lot of Wednesday’s good work this afternoon.

Michael Smith – 8

Led the line excellently for the Owls… He forced the first goal with his movement to the back post and found Bannan brilliantly for the second. Was comfortable in possession, made things happen and gave Ryan Tafazolli a real battle.

Mallik Wilks – N/A

Came on for the final 10 minutes, replacing Gregory.

Tyreeq Bakinson – N/A

Replaced Gregory late into the tie as they tried to shore things up.

Callum Paterson – N/A