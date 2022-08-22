Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The saga surrounding the 23-year-old has been dragging on for months now, with The Star first reporting the Owls’ interest back in June, however talks between the two clubs have dragged on and it appeared at one point like the deal may not happen at all.

Now though, after it was confirmed over the weekend by Shota Arveladze that he had asked to leave the club, his move to Hillsborough has been finalised for an undisclosed fee, making him Wednesday’s tenth signing of the summer.

A statement from the club read, “Wednesday have completed the signing of Mallik Wilks from Hull City for an undisclosed fee… The 23-year-old is the Owls’ 10th signing summer signing and bolsters Darren Moore’s attacking options as we approach the end of the transfer window.”

It was also confirmed that Wilks will wear the number seven shirt at Wednesday after completing his move from the Tigers, however he will have to wait a little bit longer for his debut due to the fact that he is cup-tied for this week’s Carabao Cup game against Rochdale.

Wilks has scored and assisted 64 league goals in his career so far across the Championship, League One and League Two, and the fact that 49 of them have come in the Owls’ current division is something that will no doubt excited his new manager, Darren Moore.

The attacker has played on both wings and up front during his career, and will now begin his attempts to force his way into an already strong Owls setup.