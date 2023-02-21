Sam Durrant joined Sheffield Wednesday as an exciting young attacker looking to climb up through the academy at Middlewood Road…

But things didn’t quite go to plan for the 20-year-old after he was hit bit a double injury setback early in his career, picking up two serious groin issues back-to-back to saw him out of action for a whole six months.

Now though, after working hard behind the scenes to get back, the former Liverpool and Everton youngster is raring to try and finish the season on a high – and hopes to have a few more conversations with manager, Darren Moore, after being named in the travelling squad for the trip to Fleetwood Town earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s now about making up for lost time. He got a good runout against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this week, and the next step is to get scoring goals again.

“It was tough start, a really tough start. Being injured, coming back in, and then being injured again,” he told The Star. “But I’m enjoying it, I’m liking the club and the way it is - I think I can thrive here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I pulled a tendon off my groin, and was out for two and half months with that, then I came back and pulled my right one off. So it was a six month injury, but I’m feeling good and getting back into it now...

“I wanted to make my mark early, and then having these injuries has been tough mentally and physically, but you have to keep yourself in the game, keep yourself going and motivated.

Sam Durrant is finally back playing for Sheffield Wednesday again after a tough year.

“I’m an ambitious guy, I want to get back playing and scoring - and then push for the first team. I want to be in and around that, it’s why I came here - to impose myself - so I’m so happy to be back playing again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I only came back in January, so I just need to be around the team and then hopefully I can have more conversations with the gaffer from there.”