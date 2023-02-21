Sam Reed has enjoyed a successful training spell at Sheffield Wednesday, and was praise for his role against Sheffield United and Bramall Lane.

The 19-year-old defender, who is predominantly a left back, was used on the left of a central three as the Owls came up against their city rivals at U21 level on Monday, and he acquitted himself well in a difficult game that saw Wednesday reduced to 10-men for about an hour.

Reed has had a couple of outings in Wednesday colours during his trial period, and now it’s time for a decision to be made on whether he will be offered a professional contract at the club or not.

Neil Thompson, the manager of the Owls’ U21s, praised him for his efforts against the Blades, and also added that he’s been good to work with.

“He’s done really well,” ‘Thommo’ told The Star. “He’s got a great attitude, and he’s a local lad. He’s been playing for a team in Leeds and he’s been smashing. He’s a great kid to have about, left-footer, and does what it says on the tin. I thought he was really steady today.

“We’ll have a chat with Sam (about the way forward) in the next few weeks.”

The Brighouse Town defender will be hoping for an answer as soon as possible after he quit his job to focus on his football, and it’s understood that if things don’t work out at Wednesday then he has a number of other clubs waiting in the wings to take a look at him.