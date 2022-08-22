Former Sheffield Wednesday man fired ahead of Hillsborough visit – no S6 return

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockdale, who spent a spell on loan with Wednesday in the early 2000s, was looking forward to a return to his old stomping ground in the Carabao Cup, however it wasn’t to be after a decision was made by the Dale to change up their management team.

Both Stockdale and his assistant, Jimmy Shan, have left the club after a horror start to their league campaign, with the chairman explaining that they felt like a change was needed.

A statement from Gauge explained, “As you will have seen from the statement issued yesterday, we have parted company with Robbie Stockdale and Jimmy Shan and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their services.

“It is with great sadness that they have left the club and a lot of thanks goes to them for all the hard work they’ve put into the club over the past year, especially at a time of transition to a fan-owned, fan-led club, something that they wholly embraced and bought into.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for the board to make because Robbie and Jimmy are good people, but we felt from a football perspective that we wanted to be decisive and make a change now.”

Jim McNulty has been placed in charge on an interim basis and will lead the team against Wednesday – however wasn’t able to get a new manager bounce as Dale’s poor start to the season continued over the weekend with defeat to Swindon Town.

