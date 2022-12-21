Everton’s decision to terminate the contract of striker, Salomon Rondon, could potentially affect Sheffield Wednesday’s reported pursuit of their young forward.

It has been reported that the Owls are one of several English Football League clubs that are keeping a close eye on 19-year-old Tom Cannon, with Darren Moore no doubt eager to try and find some more goals from here after a difficult few weeks.

The talented teenager has been linked with Wednesday as well as the likes of Preston North End and Fleetwood Town recently, but has also been part of Frank Lampard’s first team of late and scored in their trip to Sydney during the World Cup break.

And while a loan move could well be on the cards for Cannon, the Liverpool Echo have suggested that he may have a chance of becoming more of a mainstay in the first team following Rondon’s exit and the injury to first-choice forward, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

They also said that, for the teenager, ‘his belief is he can make an impact in the first team’.

Cannon is one of two young top-flight players linked with Wednesday recently, the other being Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, though it remains to be seen whether Moore will indeed pursue that profile of player once the January transfer window opens up next week.

Wednesday are expected to try and bring in a couple of new faces next month, although it’s not thought that they’re looking to bolster their ranks too significantly with the Owls manager relatively happy with where his title-chasing squad is at.

