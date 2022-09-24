Sheffield Wednesday’s expiring contracts may have to wait as League One takes centre stage

Key performers such as Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and Lee Gregory are among those that will be out of contract in less than 12 months time, but it doesn’t seem that Darren Moore is too worried about the situation at this point.

Many of his players will be being courted by teams elsewhere as they approach the end of their deals, and any club outside the country can snap them up on a precontract come January – though he’s more concerned with the job at hand.

Speaking to The Star, when asked about expiring contracts the Owls boss said, “For me, 24 hours is a long, long time. So the end of the season seems ages away for me… The focus has to be on the here and now. We have to try and amass as many points as we can from the games coming up.

“The long-term objective in terms of where those contracts are at really take care of themselves. Yes, we are aware of them but, at the same time, the fixtures coming up don't wait for contract decisions coming up at the end of the season.

“Our focus is on the games now whilst being aware of the contractual situations later on.”

Others thought to be out of contract next summer are Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson and Dominic Iorfa – all of whom are regulars in the current Owls setup.