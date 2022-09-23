Sheffield Wednesday: Key George Byers update surrounding Owls contract

The 26-year-old is a key component in the heart of Darren Moore’s midfield at Hillsborough and his goals and passion have seen him taken to the heart of Wednesdayites during his season and a bit at the club.

It was revealed when he signed for the club last summer that Byers had penned a two-year deal with the Owls, however The Star understands that they do have the option of an added year that would take him through to 2024 if exercised.

Wednesday rebuffed interest from the likes of Blackpool during the most recent transfer window as they made it clear that he was not for sale, with the former Swansea City man seen as a vital cog in the Owls machine if they’re to go on and secure promotion.

While Byers’ current deal will expire at the end of this season, the fact that there is an option to extend means that the club don’t have to worry about potentially losing him as a free agent next summer if they – as expected – wanted to keep hold of him.

The midfielder has played all nine of Wednesday’s League One games so far this season, scoring three goals along the way, and it’s thought that the club would have no hesitation when it comes to exercising his option before his current deal expires.

Byers is expected to feature once more this weekend against Wycombe Wanderers, and he’ll be itching to make it three goals in three league games for the first time in his career.