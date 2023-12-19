Barry Bannan was full of praise for Sheffield Wednesday’s young game-changers after the Owls’ win over Queens Park Rangers.

Djeidi Gassama set up Bailey Cadamarteri’s equaliser against QPR before Anthony Musaba went on to score the winner, and all three have had a role to play in the club’s turnaround in fortunes of late.

Danny Röhl has spoken plenty about his desire to use his bench to change games, and Gassama’s assist joined Musaba and Marvin Johnson on the list of substitutes to help turn things in recent weeks. Ashley Fletcher, another substitute on Saturday, was also involved in the winner.

And the Owls skipper is pleased to see how those coming into matches have been able to help the side, agreeing that the introduction of youth can help them towards the end of matches.

"The subs have been brilliant this season,” Bannan told The Star. “We've used the bench really well in the last couple of games. Jeff (Hendrick) started it off by scoring a late goal against Leicester as a sub, and it's just continued from there, the subs have changed the game for us.

“It shows you the spirit in the dressing room, even the people who are missing out aren't throwing their toys out of the pram, they're behind the boys that are playing from the start and they've come on and affected the game.

"The young boys have been brilliant to get us up the pitch. You can pass the ball to Musaba and Gassama and they're going to get us a throw-in or a corner. We've not had that for a while and they're exciting players… They can be frustrating as well but they just need to be helped along and they can be big assets for this club.”

One youngster, though, has stood out more than most. Cadamarteri has three goals to his name for the Owls already, and it’s safe to say that his skipper has been impressed.

"He's done really well,” Bannan went on to say. “He's got three goals now and he's stepped in when people have been out injured. He's brought his goalscoring from the U21s onto this scene and he's been brilliant so far.

"He got a new contract, deservedly so, and it's about knuckling down now. It's only the start, he's got good people in front of him here he can learn from off the pitch and on it as well. He's in a good place and long may it continue.”