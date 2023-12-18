Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero linked with move away from Hillsborough

Plenty of changes are expected at Sheffield Wednesday in the upcoming January transfer window, and Lee Gregory’s future is very much in doubt.

The experienced Owls striker has fallen out of favour at S6 in recent weeks under Danny Röhl, and it has been growing increasingly likely that he could be on the move in search of more regular game time if things didn’t change.

Gregory hasn’t played for Wednesday since October, and has missed out on the matchday squad completely in the last seven games – it’s a situation that is far from ideal for the 35-year-old, and he won’t be short of suitors in the English Football League given the skills that he possesses.

According to journalist, Darren Witcoop, ‘Greggers’ is one of the players who are ‘up for grabs’ next month should the Owls be able to strike a deal with any interested party, and he also said that there were clubs in League One that were keen to bring him on board.

The Star has reported in the past of Derby County’s interest in the forward, and with the Rams pushing for promotion out of the division this season Paul Warne may well consider making a move for his services.

Plenty of incomings and outgoings are expected in the coming weeks as Danny Röhl’s survival push continues, and it could be that Gregory’s 100th appearance in Owls colours is his last. He's fondly remembered for his efforts in the club's promotion season, especially his role in setting up Josh Windass' Wembley winner.