The January transfer window is just around the corner, and it’s expected to be a busy month for Danny Röhl and Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday are known to be in the market for a number of different positions as they look to beef up their squad in order to aid their survival push, and one name believed to be on their list of potential options is young James Beadle.

The Star understands that the 19-year-old is seen as a possible option heading into 2024, however they aren’t the only Championship outfit believed to be interested in his services with Birmingham City also thought to be keeping tabs on him.

Beadle has been a top performer for Oxford United this season since joining on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, and his reputations as a ball-playing shot-stopper would make him an interesting addition considering the way that Röhl wants his team to play.

Whether any pursuit of the talented teenager happens in January remains to be seen, however there have already been talk in the media that he could be recalled by Brighton in order to send him out further up the pyramid into the Championship for the second half of the season.

The England youth international has played every minute of Oxford’ promotion push so far, and it would certainly come as a blow to their aspirations if he was to move on. For the Seagulls, they have a decision to make as to which club and situation will prove most beneficial for his development.

Wednesday currently have Cameron Dawson as their number one and Devis Vasquez as back-up at present, and if Röhl was to go after Beadle then you’d be surprised to see two loan goalkeepers on their books for the second half of the campaign.

