Sheffield Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment

Sheffield Wednesday are no longer under embargo, with it now being officially lifted by the English Football League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wednesday were placed under embargo last week because of ‘amounts due to HMRC’, and in the days that followed there were also concerns over whether the players and staff would be getting paid or not.

The Star reported on Tuesday that employees had been paid, and on Wednesday Dejphon Chansiri came out and confirmed as much, also saying that HMRC had been given the money that was owed to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said in a statement on Wednesday, “Further to my interview in the media earlier this week, I would like to take this opportunity to expand on some of the detail and also provide an update to the situation... I can confirm that all our players and staff have been paid their salaries in full. I can also confirm that the outstanding HMRC amount has been satisfied and the EFL embargo will be lifted.

“Regarding my interview, I agreed to do this because I was asked and I wish to be as transparent as possible. I was asked questions and provided the answers at that time. The business world moves very quickly which I stressed. I received funds due to me which allowed me to transfer funds to the club. Money owed to me was late and this had the potential to impact on the club.”

Now, after the EFL received confirmation that the funds had cleared, their name has been removed from the list of embargoed clubs on the League’s website.