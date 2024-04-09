Sheffield Wednesday's double blow as key duo miss out on XI to face Norwich City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls have another chance to potentially get out of the bottom three if they’re able to pick up all three points and other results go their way, but they face a difficult task up against Norwich side who are in good form themselves.

Poveda limped off against Queens Park Rangers over the weekend and there are concerns about the rest of his season, while Ugbo’s absence is a new blow - there has been no indication yet, however, about why he’s missing or whether he’ll be back at the weekend.