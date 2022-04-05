The experienced midfielder has been an integral part of things on the field for the Owls for several years now, but it’s not just good work between the lines that he’s been doing in South Yorkshire.

Wednesday’s skipper is committed to helping the Sheffield community when he’s not on the pitch, and his work in that regard has seen him given the club’s PFA Community Champion award for 2021/22.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Brameld, the Head of Community at the club, was full of praise for the 32-year-old long-serving Owls star, saying that he ‘regularly goes above and beyond’ when it comes to work in the community.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Brameld said, “Barry’s commitment to the club’s community endeavours is fantastic… He has become a hero to many supporters during his time at Wednesday, which he never takes for granted, and regularly goes above and beyond to repay that backing.

“He is an excellent ambassador for Sheffield Wednesday and fully deserves this recognition.”

Meanwhile, the player himself commented on the award on his Instagram page, saying, “Proud and honoured to receive this award – means a lot.”

Barry Bannan has won another award at Sheffield Wednesday.

Bannan made his 300th appearance for the Owls against Cheltenham Town a couple of weeks ago, and is expected to play every game left this season as long as he’s available.