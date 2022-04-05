Sheffield Wednesday injury update as key member nears return to action

Palmer hasn’t played since having to limp off in the 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley last month, but he’s now on the brink of a return on the back of a few weeks of recovery with the club’s medical team.

The 30-year-old was another injury concern for the Owls in the middle of a season plagued by injuries at Hillsborough, but his return to fitness will be seen as a big boost for the Wednesday manager ahead of a tough final run-in.

Meanwhile, after some fans had shown concern over the substitution of Iorfa in the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon, it’s been confirmed that it was a tactical choice rather than a forced one.

When asked about the potential return of the long-serving Wednesday defender – and the decision to take off Iorfa – Moore told the media, "Hopefully. He is the one that is next in line who potentially be back involved and in and around it for next weekend.

"Dominic did fine… The only reason I took him off was because I wanted to get more attackers on the pitch. We took a defender off to put another attacker on. He got a good 60 minutes under his belt and he played his part in us getting the three points.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the week ahead – another one without a midweek fixture – the Owls boss said, "We have got some players who could do with some training minutes… The emphasis is to make sure that all the players are up to speed.

“We have got a real busy period coming up over the next few weeks. We have got five games in the final two weeks of the season so the whole squad needs to be ready for it.”