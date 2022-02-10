The Owls owner, who was back at Hillsborough late last year after a long absence due to Covid-19 restrictions, has reiterated that he has ‘no intention’ of selling the club despite the rumours – and has also quashed talk of a £150 million price tag being put on the club.

According to speculation Scottish businessmen and brothers, James and Sandy Easdale, were potentially showing interest in Wednesday as a possible new project, but Chansiri dismissed those reports as he explained that he would listen to serious offers given that it would give him a way to see how others value the club.

Speaking to The Star in an interview this week the Owls boss said, "I don’t know who has spoken about a takeover, but also, many people have contacted us, it happens all the time.

"People think it’s easy to buy or sell a club and some think they are real brokers but they could be anyone. They think it’s easy to make commissions, it happens all the time with many clubs, not just Sheffield Wednesday. Anyone can contact a club and ask if it is for sale and what is the price. They make contact with the intention of telling others a price to try and make money for themselves. These people do not represent serious investors.

“Of course some investors are serious, ever since I’ve been at the club there have been real investors contact me - and I’ve always said that I have no intention of selling the club, but if you want to offer then offer.

"If I get an offer that I can’t refuse, then maybe I’ll think about it. I have no intention to sell Sheffield Wednesday, but in the future, who knows?"

Meanwhile, when asked how much it would take for him to consider selling, the Chairman explained, “I don’t know, I’ve never really thought about it… I’ve been told that some people have said before that nobody wants to buy the club because I want £150 million - but I don’t know where that’s come from.

"I’ve never said any figure, because I have no intention to sell. But I’m happy to listen, because if somebody wants to offer then I can talk, because I also want to know how people value our club."

Chansiri took over at Hillsborough back in 2015, and has thrown his full weight behind Darren Moore this season as the Owls look to try and secure promotion back up out of League One at the first time of asking.

Wednesday are currently in seventh place in the third tier at this point in time after 30 games, with a run of four consecutive wins setting them well on the way to climbing back into the Play-Off places once again.